Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

KMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.92. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

