Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $449.00 and last traded at $452.23. Approximately 1,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $458.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.73.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

