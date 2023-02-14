King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $130,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.66. 1,372,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,048,266. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Insider Activity

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

