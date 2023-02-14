King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 15,116 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,116 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $112,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.49. 4,959,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,127,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

