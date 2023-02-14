King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $193,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $9.13 on Tuesday, hitting $438.86. 136,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,412. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $446.59 and a 200-day moving average of $429.86.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

