King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $221.61 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,083,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Trimble makes up approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $221,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Trimble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Trimble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

TRMB traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 244,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMB. Raymond James lowered shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

