King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $271.90 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.24% of Honeywell International worth $271,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 577,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,064,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,776,000 after acquiring an additional 335,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,548 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.94. 841,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,666. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average is $197.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

