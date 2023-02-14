King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $88.19 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.98% of Toro worth $88,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Toro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toro Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TTC. Raymond James raised Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.41. 118,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,685. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

About Toro

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

