King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 128,286 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $62,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,683,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $46.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,224,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,786,141. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.84. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

