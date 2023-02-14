King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 19,651 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 1.03% of Teledyne Technologies worth $162,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 461.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.99. The company had a trading volume of 36,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,892. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total value of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,269 shares of company stock worth $13,330,367 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

