King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 41,398 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,398 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.31% of DuPont de Nemours worth $77,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.34. 602,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,096,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

