KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in KINS Technology Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KINS Technology Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 363,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 795,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,870 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 185,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of KINZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. KINS Technology Group has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

KINS Technology Group Company Profile

KINS Technology Group Inc intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

