Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -685.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.20. 2,011,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,367. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $1,012,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 46,500 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $1,012,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 823,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,927,725.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,009 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after buying an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,781,000 after buying an additional 944,981 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,669,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 397,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

