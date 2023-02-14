KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,692 shares during the quarter. KLX Energy Services comprises 0.9% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 6.58% of KLX Energy Services worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 2,691.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,056 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $67,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on KLX Energy Services from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of KLX Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

KLX Energy Services stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 21,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,687. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

