Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Kohl’s worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $37,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 242.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. The stock had a trading volume of 628,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,007. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

