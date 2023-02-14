KOK (KOK) Price Reaches $0.0862 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $43.10 million and $595,370.46 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00043827 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019740 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00217104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002959 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.08747398 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $149,522.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.