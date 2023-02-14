Kornit Digital (KRNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Kornit Digital to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Kornit Digital from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

