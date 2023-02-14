Korvest Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:KOV)

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.
Korvest Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.
Korvest Company Profile
