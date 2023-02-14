Korvest Ltd Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25 (ASX:KOV)

Korvest Ltd (ASX:KOV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Korvest Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication businesses in Australia. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, which include channel, cable trays, cable ladders, cable mesh and ducts, and general and heavy duty pipe clamps and hangers, as well as specialist pipe supports products, other fittings, fasteners, and clamping components under the EzyStrut name.

