Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.20 billion-$23.20 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kubota from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,077. Kubota has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.