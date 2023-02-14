Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $828.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

In other Kura Oncology news, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $26,474.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,203.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,821 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $25,293.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,662.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kirsten Flowers sold 1,906 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $26,474.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,275 shares of company stock worth $73,270 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

