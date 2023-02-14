Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.29.
Kura Oncology Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $828.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $19.93.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after purchasing an additional 457,471 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 135.2% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,826,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,110,000 after purchasing an additional 128,515 shares in the last quarter.
Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.
