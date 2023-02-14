La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 61.8% in January

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the January 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 246.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFDJF shares. HSBC lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($39.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Price Performance

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $40.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.40. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $46.00.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

See Also

