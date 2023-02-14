Laffer Tengler Investments Boosts Stock Position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2,111.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $604,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $837,000.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87.

