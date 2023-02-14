Laffer Tengler Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VIG stock opened at $157.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

