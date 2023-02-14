Laffer Tengler Investments Makes New Investment in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD)

Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Laffer Tengler Investments owned 0.05% of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,266,000.

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPD opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. iPath Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75.

