Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases New Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

