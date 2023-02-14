Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $510.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $442.60. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $596.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

