Latigo Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 798,471 Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 798,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000. Great Elm Capital makes up about 3.9% of Latigo Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Latigo Investments LLC owned about 17.35% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Great Elm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

