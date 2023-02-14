Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $100.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.24. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $84.75.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after acquiring an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after acquiring an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after acquiring an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

