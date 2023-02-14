Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Cowen

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

LSCC stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

