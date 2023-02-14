Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,140 shares of company stock worth $5,028,364 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 32.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $267,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

