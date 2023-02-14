Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 525227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,990,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,595,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,421,000 after purchasing an additional 805,359 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

