Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III Acquires 3,400 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.47. 691,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,266. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,208.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 333,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 318,820 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,329,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,683,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

