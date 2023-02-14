Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,579 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.76.

About Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.