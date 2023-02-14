Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Chairman Purchases 484,436 Shares

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) Chairman Brian Pratt purchased 484,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,989,690.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 484,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,989,690.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legato Merger Corp. II alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Brian Pratt bought 150,000 shares of Legato Merger Corp. II stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Up 2.5 %

LGTO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 48,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Legato Merger Corp. II has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $11.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGTO. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the third quarter worth $30,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legato Merger Corp. II by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $188,000.

About Legato Merger Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.