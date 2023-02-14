Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.70 billion-$15.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.02 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Leidos by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.