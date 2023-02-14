Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.7-15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.04 billion. Leidos also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.40-$6.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

NYSE LDOS traded down $4.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Leidos has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $111.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,417,632.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,476,861.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,393 shares of company stock worth $3,708,375. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

