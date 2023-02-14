Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

In other news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans acquired 3,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo bought 45,000 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.85 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$353,250.00 ($245,312.50). Also, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans bought 3,621 shares of Lendlease Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, with a total value of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,121 shares of company stock valued at $498,922.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

