Lendlease Group (LLC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 7th

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.85 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of A$353,250.00 ($245,312.50). In related news, insider Nicola Wakefield Evans purchased 3,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.74 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,026.54 ($19,462.88). Also, insider Anthony (Tony) Lombardo acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.85 ($5.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$353,250.00 ($245,312.50). Insiders purchased a total of 64,121 shares of company stock valued at $498,922 over the last three months.

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

