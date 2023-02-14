Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,336,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $38,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 648,173 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 521,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 338,780 shares during the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock worth $2,387,551. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Liberty Global Company Profile

Shares of LBTYK opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.