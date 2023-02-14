Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $1,528.50 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $5.33 billion and approximately $5.81 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $1,528.50 or 0.06870831 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.27 or 0.00433884 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,377.14 or 0.28741288 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,103,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,099,576.69574664 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,482.382171 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $22,742,410.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

