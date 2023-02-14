Lido wstETH Price Tops $1,721.76 on Top Exchanges (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,721.76 or 0.07739565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

