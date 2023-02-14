Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Life Storage has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

LSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.20.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

