Linear Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a market cap of $68.99 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00430875 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,187.98 or 0.28541928 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

