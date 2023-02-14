Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

LEV has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,105. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $467.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

