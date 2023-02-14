LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Position Increased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 1.16% of LiqTech International worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 16.7% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 642,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIQT opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.

