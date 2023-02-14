Liquity Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Liquity has a total market cap of $76.36 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity token can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003815 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Liquity has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Liquity Token Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,778,730 tokens. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Liquity is medium.com/liquity.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

