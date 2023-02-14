Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $227.14 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00004616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $227.14 million and $8.70 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,621,816 tokens. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

