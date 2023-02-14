LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Head-To-Head Survey

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

LivaNova has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, meaning that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LivaNova and Vivani Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivaNova $1.04 billion 2.84 -$135.82 million ($1.75) -31.36 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$8.92 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vivani Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LivaNova.

98.9% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of Vivani Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivaNova and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivaNova -9.14% 9.28% 5.07% Vivani Medical N/A -8.27% -7.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LivaNova and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivaNova 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

LivaNova currently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.86%. Vivani Medical has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Vivani Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than LivaNova.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats LivaNova on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

