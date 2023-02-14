LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $15.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in LivePerson by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Stock Performance

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.47. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $29.91.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

