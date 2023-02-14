LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Short Interest Down 21.6% in January

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:SCD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. 10,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 91,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 27,923 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

